Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 22-23

Friday, Oct. 22
12:51 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, North Penn Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
2:43 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Stone Spring Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden
3:18 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East North Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:40 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
7:42 a.m.: auto accident, Wesley Drive at Woodland Street, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
10:54 a.m.: auto accident, Route 15 north, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
2:41 p.m.: auto accident, South Market Street at East Keller Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
3:03 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road at Deer Lane, Middlesex Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Shermans Dale
3:30 p.m.: fire police, Walnut Bottom Road at Interstate 81 off-ramp, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
3:38 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Choate Way, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:37 p.m.: structure fire, Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen, Union
5:28 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
8:00 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road at Deer Lane, Middlesex Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Shermans Dale
9:46 p.m.: auto accident, Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:41 p.m.: auto accident, Carolina Way, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
Saturday, Oct. 23
11:28 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:34 p.m.: auto accident, Thompson Hollow Road at Whitmer Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
12:54 p.m.: structure fire, General Drive, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
12:55 p.m.: auto accident, State Road at Texaco Road, Silver Spring Township; Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
1:03 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Spring Garden Street, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:41 p.m.: structure fire, Senate Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
1:58 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen
2:27 p.m.: electrical hazards, South Bedford Street, Carlisle; Union
3:28 p.m.: auto accident, Creek Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
3:53 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shippensburg Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose
4:07 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
6:40 p.m.: wildfire, White Oak Drive, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Penn Township
7:06 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, Citizen
7:38 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Rupp Avenue, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown
8:51 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, Citizen
11:22 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
12:00 a.m.: mobile home fire, Sandbank Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Union, Penn Township