 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 21

  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Thursday, Oct. 21

12:32 a.m.: structure fire, Water Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, New Cumberland River Rescue, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base.

7:53 a.m.: automatic alarm, Middlesex Township; Navy Base, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

9:19 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Walnut Alley, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.

9:56 a.m.: automatic alarm, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.

10 a.m. fire police, South Market Street at East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.

10:05 a.m.: automatic alarm, Industrial Drive, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose, West End.

11:57 a.m.: auto accident, Wolfs Bridge Road, Middlesex Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

1:04 p.m.: gas leak, West High Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

2:32 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Walnut Alley, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.

3:28 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 South, Penn Township; Union, Penn Township.

People are also reading…

3:40 p.m.: fire police, West Trindle Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown.

3:40 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Park Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizens.

4:34 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Hilltop Lane, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose.

6:04 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Walnut Alley, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.

6:42 p.m.: automatic alarm, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.

8:39 p.m.: auto accident, Brentwater Road at Cumberland Boulevard, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill.

9:15 p.m.: fire police, Lisburn Road and McCormick Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lisburn.

10:14 p.m.: outside fire, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring.

11 p.m.: automatic alarm, Kiehl Drive, Lemoyne; West Shore.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible $92,000 personal electric aerial vehicle flight footage unveiled

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News