Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 21

Thursday, Oct. 21
12:32 a.m.: structure fire, Water Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, New Cumberland River Rescue, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base.
7:53 a.m.: automatic alarm, Middlesex Township; Navy Base, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
9:19 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Walnut Alley, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.
9:56 a.m.: automatic alarm, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.
10 a.m. fire police, South Market Street at East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.
10:05 a.m.: automatic alarm, Industrial Drive, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose, West End.
11:57 a.m.: auto accident, Wolfs Bridge Road, Middlesex Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
1:04 p.m.: gas leak, West High Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
2:32 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Walnut Alley, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.
3:28 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 South, Penn Township; Union, Penn Township.
People are also reading…
3:40 p.m.: fire police, West Trindle Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown.
3:40 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Park Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizens.
4:34 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Hilltop Lane, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose.
6:04 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Walnut Alley, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.
6:42 p.m.: automatic alarm, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.
8:39 p.m.: auto accident, Brentwater Road at Cumberland Boulevard, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill.
9:15 p.m.: fire police, Lisburn Road and McCormick Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lisburn.
10:14 p.m.: outside fire, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring.
11 p.m.: automatic alarm, Kiehl Drive, Lemoyne; West Shore.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.