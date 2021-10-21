Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 20

Wednesday, Oct. 20
6:00 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Penn Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose, Penn Township
6:43 a.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring
7:14 a.m.: second-alarm structure fire, North East Street, Carlisle; Monroe, New Kingstown, Shermans Dale, Citizen, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Vigilant Hose
7:19 a.m.: structure fire, North East Street, Carlisle; New Kingstown
7:35 a.m.: electrical hazards, Carlisle Pike at Salem Church Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
8:34 a.m.: auto accident, East Main Street at South Walnut Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
8:58 a.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Springs Road, Carlisle; Monroe, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:44 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Houser Lane, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:05 p.m.: auto accident, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
3:04 p.m.: auto accident, South Spring Garden Street at East Pomfret Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:16 p.m.: auto accident, Skyport Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
3:25 p.m.: auto accident, Ritner Highway at Newville Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
5:25 p.m.: auto accident, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
5:39 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South 18th Street at Market Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
5:56 p.m.: auto accident, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
6:43 p.m.: outside investigation, North Old Stonehouse Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
6:52 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Rossmoyne Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Lisburn