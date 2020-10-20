 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 19

Monday, Oct. 19

1:30 a.m.: outside investigation, University Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

2:47 a.m.: outside investigation, Rolo Court, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

8:35 a.m.: gas leak, Schneider Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, North Middleton, Union

9:54 a.m.: auto accident, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base

9:58 a.m.: fire drill, University Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Hampden

11:52 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

1:11 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cave Hill Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

3:20 p.m.: auto accident, South Third Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

6:13 p.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, New Kingstown

6:20 p.m.: land rescue, Poplar Street at Park Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

6:31 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, College Park, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

6:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Britton Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

