Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 19

Monday, Oct. 19
1:30 a.m.: outside investigation, University Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
2:47 a.m.: outside investigation, Rolo Court, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
8:35 a.m.: gas leak, Schneider Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, North Middleton, Union
9:54 a.m.: auto accident, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base
9:58 a.m.: fire drill, University Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Hampden
11:52 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
1:11 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cave Hill Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
3:20 p.m.: auto accident, South Third Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
6:13 p.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, New Kingstown
6:20 p.m.: land rescue, Poplar Street at Park Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
6:31 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, College Park, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
6:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Britton Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
