Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 18

Sunday, Oct. 18
3:31 a.m.: automatic alarm, South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen.
12:27 p.m.: automatic alarm, East Main Street, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown.
1:43 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 Eastbound, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill.
2:27 p.m.: plane crash, Petersburg Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Life Lion.
5:56 p.m.: automatic alarm, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.
7:30 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East High Street, Carlisle; Union.
10:08 p.m.: automatic alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.