Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 18

Sunday, Oct. 18

3:31 a.m.: automatic alarm, South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen.

12:27 p.m.: automatic alarm, East Main Street, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown.

1:43 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 Eastbound, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill.

2:27 p.m.: plane crash, Petersburg Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Life Lion.

5:56 p.m.: automatic alarm, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.

7:30 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East High Street, Carlisle; Union.

10:08 p.m.: automatic alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

 

