Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 15

Thursday, Oct. 15
4:05 a.m.: fire police, East High Street, Carlisle.
11:33 a.m.: automatic alarm, Sprint drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
11:38 a.m.: automatic alarm, Geneva Drive, Upper Allen; Lower Allen, Upper Allen.
6:30 p.m.: automatic alarm, Bullock Circle, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
8:02 p.m.: gas leak inside, Walnut Bottom Road; South Newton, Vigilant Hose.
9:42 p.m.: landing zone, Stadium Access Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, Life Lion.
10:14 p.m.: auto accident, Route 15 northbound offramp at Winding Hill, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg.
11:27 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, North Pitt Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
