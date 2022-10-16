 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 14

  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Friday, Oct. 14

2:47 a.m.: auto accident, South Tenth Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

11:05 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Falkstone Drive, Hampden Township; Mechanicsburg, Hampden

12:46 p.m.: fire police, Spring Road, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale

12:48 p.m.: auto accident, Wesley Drive at Route 15 south off-ramp, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

3:04 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Lincoln Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:44 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Middlesex Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:49 p.m.: fire police, West Main Street at North Eberly Avenue, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown

People are also reading…

4:55 p.m.: auto accident, East High Street at North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:06 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Grantham Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

5:39 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:31 p.m.: auto accident, Oxford Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

8:49 p.m.: auto accident, South Front Street at First Avenue, Wormleysburg; West Shore, Camp Hill

11:31 p.m.: structure fire, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News