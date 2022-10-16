Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 14

Friday, Oct. 14
2:47 a.m.: auto accident, South Tenth Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
11:05 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Falkstone Drive, Hampden Township; Mechanicsburg, Hampden
12:46 p.m.: fire police, Spring Road, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale
12:48 p.m.: auto accident, Wesley Drive at Route 15 south off-ramp, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
3:04 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Lincoln Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:44 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Middlesex Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:49 p.m.: fire police, West Main Street at North Eberly Avenue, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown
4:55 p.m.: auto accident, East High Street at North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:06 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Grantham Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
5:39 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:31 p.m.: auto accident, Oxford Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
8:49 p.m.: auto accident, South Front Street at First Avenue, Wormleysburg; West Shore, Camp Hill
11:31 p.m.: structure fire, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base