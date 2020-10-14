Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 13

Tuesday, Oct. 13
4:13 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Belle Vista Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
5:47 a.m.: electrical hazards, Lockwood Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
5:50 a.m.: electrical hazards, Valley Road at Tower Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
6:44 a.m.: electrical hazards, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
6:46 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Sample Bridge Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
9:09 a.m.: pedestrian struck, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; West End
9:48 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Prince Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
2:30 p.m.: auto accident, Baden Powell Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
2:34 p.m.: auto accident, Rossmoyne Road at Route 15, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
2:37 p.m.: electrical hazards, Blacklatch Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
5:09 p.m.: police assistance, Interstate 81 north, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
5:58 p.m.: auto accident, East High Street at North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:05 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, Southampton Township; Newvile and Shippensburg area units
8:39 p.m.: outside investigation, Ridge Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
10:54 p.m.: electrical hazards, Big Spring Road at Horn Road, North Newton Township; South Newton
