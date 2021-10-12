Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 11

Monday, Oct. 11
5:21 a.m.: nonstructure incident, McCormick Road at Arcona Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
7:13 a.m.: structure fire, State Street, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
1:47 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 76 west, Upper Frankford Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford
2:36 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Old Schoolhouse Lane, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
4:52 p.m.: auto accident, Good Hope Road at Creekview Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
