Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 11

Tuesday, Oct. 11
12:23 a.m.: outside investigation, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
12:59 a.m.: auto accident, Salem Church Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
1:05 a.m.: landing zone, Bernheisel Bridge Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
5:36 a.m.: electrical hazards, Salem Church Road, Hampden Township; Hamdpen
9:35 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
10:50 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wilson Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:05 a.m.: auto accident, Main Street, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Lisburn
12:20 p.m.: auto accident, Allen Road at Logistics Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:28 p.m.: auto accident, Army Heritage Drive, Middlesex Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:40 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
3:10 p.m.: inside investigation, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
4:04 p.m.: auto accident, Enola Road at Turnpike Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell, West End
5:28 p.m.: brush fire, North College Street at West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union
5:46 p.m.: structure fire, Cedar Run Drive, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Hampden
5:48 p.m.: auto accident, Rockwell Court at Burnt House Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
7:53 p.m.: auto accident, Cumberland Parkway at South Market Street, Upper Allen Township; Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Upper Allen