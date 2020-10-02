 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 1
Thursday, Oct. 1

6:44 a.m.: automatic alarm, Market Street, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill.

7 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base.

8:03 a.m.: auto accident, Hogestown Road at Pleasant View Drive, Silver Spring Township; Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown.

9:08 a.m.: traumatic injury, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Citizen, Penn Township.

11:40 a.m.: structure fire, Faith Circle, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

11:42 a.m.: auto accident, Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore.

12:50 p.m.: auto accident, East Pomfret Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

1:24 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Cocklin Court, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.

2 p.m.: gas leak, Ashburn Drive, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

3:19 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 76 westbound, Upper Frankford Township; Friendship.

4:12 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road at Conodoguinet Parkway, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.

5:44 p.m.: automatic alarm, Burnt House Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen.

9:46 p.m.: automatic alarm, Middle Spring Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End.

 

