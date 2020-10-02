Sentinel area fire calls for Oct. 1

Thursday, Oct. 1
6:44 a.m.: automatic alarm, Market Street, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill.
7 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base.
8:03 a.m.: auto accident, Hogestown Road at Pleasant View Drive, Silver Spring Township; Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
9:08 a.m.: traumatic injury, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Citizen, Penn Township.
11:40 a.m.: structure fire, Faith Circle, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
11:42 a.m.: auto accident, Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore.
12:50 p.m.: auto accident, East Pomfret Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
1:24 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Cocklin Court, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.
2 p.m.: gas leak, Ashburn Drive, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
3:19 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 76 westbound, Upper Frankford Township; Friendship.
4:12 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road at Conodoguinet Parkway, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
5:44 p.m.: automatic alarm, Burnt House Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen.
9:46 p.m.: automatic alarm, Middle Spring Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.