Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 9

Monday, Nov. 9
1:48 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:45 a.m.: auto accident, Sixteenth Street at Simpson Ferry Road, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
11:59 a.m.: outside fire, Pine Grove Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
12:54 p.m.: auto accident, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
4:32 p.m.: outside investigation, North Washington Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose
7:45 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring
8:16 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, Southampton Township; Lower Allen, Vigilant Hose, West End
8:22 p.m.: auto accident, Wesley Drive at Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
9:45 p.m.: carbon monoxide problem, West South Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
