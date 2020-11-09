Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 8

Sunday, Nov. 8
1:03 a.m.: automatic alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
7:20 a.m.: automatic alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
11:33 a.m.: auto accident, West Simpson Street/South High Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg, Hampden.
11:39 a.m.: automatic alarm, Salem Church Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.
11:54 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Lehman Drive, North Middleton Township; New Kingstown, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
1:41 p.m.: fire police, Rich Valley Road/Wertzville Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring.
3:52 p.m.: automatic alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring.
4:22 p.m.: auto accident, Harrisburg Pike/Cavalry Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
4:41 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 Southbound, Southampton Township; Lower Allen, Vigilant Hose, West End.
6:54 p.m.: gas leak inside, Edge Towne Lane, Mechanicsburg; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, New Kingstown, Navy Base.
5:46 p.m.: outside investigation, North Pitt Street, Carlisle; Enola, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
5:47 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road/East Penn Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.
7:48 p.m.: inside investigation, South Penn Street, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose, West End.
8:21 p.m.: auto accident, Creek Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
8:47 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Apple Alley/Peach Lane, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown.
11:38 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 Eastbound, Hopewell Township; Friendship, Newburg-Hopewell, West End.
