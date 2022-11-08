 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 7

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Monday, Nov. 7

2:43 a.m.: commercial fire alarm, Yetter Court, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

8:13 a.m.: commercial fire alarm, Buchannon Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

1:12 p.m.: residential fire alarm, York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe.

3:39 p.m.: small vehicle fire, Raven Hill Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Lisburn.

4:21 p.m.: fire police, West Burd Street, Shippensburg; West End.

4:39 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, South Bedford Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

4:47 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

4:54 p.m.: outside investigation, North West Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

People are also reading…

5:51 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen; Lower Allen.

6:08 p.m.: miscellaneous, Willow Mill Park Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring.

Here are some safety tips for you if you're planning to deep fry a turkey this holiday season.

6:09 p.m.: residential fire alarm, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen-Mount Holly.

7:21 p.m.: auto accident, near Harrisburg Pike and County Club Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union.

9:14 p.m.: auto accident debris removal, I-83 southbound off-ramp at Exit 41, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill.

9:41 p.m.: outside fire, South 36th Street, Hampden Township; Hampden.

10:05 p.m.: brush fire, Deanhurst Avenue, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill.

10:29 p.m.: miscellaneous, Willow Mill Park Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.S. midterm elections 2022, explained

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News