Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 7

Monday, Nov. 7
2:43 a.m.: commercial fire alarm, Yetter Court, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
8:13 a.m.: commercial fire alarm, Buchannon Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
1:12 p.m.: residential fire alarm, York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe.
3:39 p.m.: small vehicle fire, Raven Hill Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Lisburn.
4:21 p.m.: fire police, West Burd Street, Shippensburg; West End.
4:39 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, South Bedford Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
4:47 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
4:54 p.m.: outside investigation, North West Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
5:51 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen; Lower Allen.
6:08 p.m.: miscellaneous, Willow Mill Park Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring.
6:09 p.m.: residential fire alarm, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen-Mount Holly.
7:21 p.m.: auto accident, near Harrisburg Pike and County Club Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union.
9:14 p.m.: auto accident debris removal, I-83 southbound off-ramp at Exit 41, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill.
9:41 p.m.: outside fire, South 36th Street, Hampden Township; Hampden.
10:05 p.m.: brush fire, Deanhurst Avenue, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill.
10:29 p.m.: miscellaneous, Willow Mill Park Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring.
