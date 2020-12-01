 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 30

Monday, Nov. 30

1:32 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base

4:38 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill

7:31 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

8:23 a.m.: electrical hazards, Lonesome Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford

10:02 a.m.: gas leak, Sassafras Lane, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Shermans Dale

10:58 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Colonial Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

12:29 p.m.: auto accident, Yates Street, Mount Holly Springs; West Shore, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Citizen, Carlisle Barracks

1:31 p.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union

1:37 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

2:49 p.m.: auto accident, Independence Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

3:53 p.m.: fire police, Bernheisel Bridge Road at Peach Lane, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

4:18 p.m.: auto accident, Valley View Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

6:04 p.m.: auto accident, Cavalry Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

6:07 p.m.: auto accident, Lower Allen Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Upper Allen

