Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 30

Monday, Nov. 30
1:32 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
4:38 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
7:31 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
8:23 a.m.: electrical hazards, Lonesome Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
10:02 a.m.: gas leak, Sassafras Lane, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Shermans Dale
10:58 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Colonial Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
12:29 p.m.: auto accident, Yates Street, Mount Holly Springs; West Shore, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Citizen, Carlisle Barracks
1:31 p.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union
1:37 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
2:49 p.m.: auto accident, Independence Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
3:53 p.m.: fire police, Bernheisel Bridge Road at Peach Lane, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
4:18 p.m.: auto accident, Valley View Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
6:04 p.m.: auto accident, Cavalry Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
6:07 p.m.: auto accident, Lower Allen Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Upper Allen
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.