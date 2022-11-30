 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 29

Tuesday, Nov. 29

12:53 a.m.: gas leak, Louise Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

1:57 a.m.: inside investigation, Mohn Drive, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

7:20 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Pelham Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

11:19 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Neil Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

2:06 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lovell Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks

3:07 p.m.: auto accident, Gettysburg Road at Lower Allen Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown

3:17 p.m.: fire police, Route 15 south, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

4:28 p.m.: auto accident, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:12 p.m.: fire police, Doubling Gap Road at Roxbury Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose

9:14 p.m.: outside investigation, York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

