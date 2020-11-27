Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 26

Thursday, Nov. 26
12:23 a.m.: auto accident, Creekview Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.
8:42 a.m.: automatic alarm, Eastgate Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
8:54 a.m.: auto accident, Rich Valley Road/Penns Run Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
8:55 a.m.: structure fire, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
9:21 a.m.: auto accident, Pine Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen.
10:05: automatic alarm, Hendel Loop, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
12:33 p.m.: gas leak inside, Shetland Court, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring.
1:20 p.m.: automatic alarm, Stephen Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola.
2:25 p.m.: auto accident, Lisburn Road/Shughart Road, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen, Union.
3:18 p.m.: structure fire, Herman Avenue, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, West Shore, Camp Hill.
4:04 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Ashburg Drive, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown.
4:52 p.m.: automatic alarm, East Trindle Road, Mechanicsburg; Hampden.
5:46 p.m.: auto accident, East Shady Lane/North Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue.
7:21 p.m.: automatic alarm, Commerce Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
