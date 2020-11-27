 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 26

Thursday, Nov. 26

12:23 a.m.: auto accident, Creekview Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.

8:42 a.m.: automatic alarm, Eastgate Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

8:54 a.m.: auto accident, Rich Valley Road/Penns Run Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.

8:55 a.m.: structure fire, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

9:21 a.m.: auto accident, Pine Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen.

10:05: automatic alarm, Hendel Loop, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

12:33 p.m.: gas leak inside, Shetland Court, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring.

1:20 p.m.: automatic alarm, Stephen Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola.

2:25 p.m.: auto accident, Lisburn Road/Shughart Road, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen, Union.

3:18 p.m.: structure fire, Herman Avenue, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, West Shore, Camp Hill.

4:04 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Ashburg Drive, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown.

4:52 p.m.: automatic alarm, East Trindle Road, Mechanicsburg; Hampden.

5:46 p.m.: auto accident, East Shady Lane/North Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue.

7:21 p.m.: automatic alarm, Commerce Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.

 

