Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 26-27

Friday, Nov. 26
3:35 a.m.: auto accident, East Lisburn Road, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Lisburn
8:33 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Centerville Road at Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township
8:56 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Lowther Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
8:57 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:58 a.m.: outside investigation, Independence Drive, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
1:01 p.m.: electrical hazards, Brick Church Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
1:11 p.m.: wildfire, Bunkerhill Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township
2:28 p.m.: structure fire, Partridge Circle, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:39 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Southampton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
3:12 p.m.: structure fire, Linewood Drive, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, New Kingstown
3:39 p.m.: outside investigation, North St. Johns Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
4:36 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 south, Lemoyne; West Shore
4:39 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Appalachian Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
4:57 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Simpson Ferry Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
8:05 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Enola Road at Clouse Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Upper Frankford
8:25 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Hunters Road at Clouse Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Upper Frankford
Saturday, Nov. 27
5:20 a.m.: auto accident, I-81 north, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
8:51 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Silver Spring Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
9:15 a.m.: wildfire, North Middleton Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:17 a.m.: outside fire, North Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
12:19 p.m.: structure fire, North East Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:58 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Lauer Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden
2:27 p.m.: outside fire, West Trindle Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
6:43 p.m.: structure fire, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
11:42 p.m.: vehicle into building, G Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue