Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 23

Monday, Nov. 23
2:12 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Morning Star Court, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
2:16 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Society Hill Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
6:16 a.m.: brush fire, Interstate 81 north, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
7:23 a.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road at North Old Stonehouse Road, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, New Kingstown
8:00 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
8:35 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
8:55 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
11:04 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Lancaster Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
12:31 p.m.: auto accident, Hillside Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:37 p.m.: auto accident, Ritner Highway at Centerville Road, West Pennsboro Township; Union, Friendship Hose
2:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wilson Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
3:59 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Gettysburg Road at Linda Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
4:24 p.m.: auto accident, West Louther Street and North Pitt Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:35 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Meadow Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden
6:52 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Walnut Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore
9:27 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Old Willow Mill Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
11:42 p.m.: fire police, South 18th Street at Hummel Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
