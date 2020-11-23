 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 22

Sunday, Nov. 22

12:08 a.m.: inside investigation, Lamont Avenue, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

5:03 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, C Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:07 a.m.: structure fire, Chestnut Drive, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

8:27 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Salem Church Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

9:18 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Rosegarden Boulevard East, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

1:18 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Dulles Drive West, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola

1:43 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Ginkgo Grove, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

2:35 p.m.: brush fire, Fox Hill Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell

3:51 p.m.: brush fire, Airport Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

4:45 p.m.: gas leak, Cedarhurst Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

8:18 p.m.: fire police, Mill Street at East Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

