Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 22

Fire calls logo new

Monday, Nov. 22

2:32 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Barn Swallow Way, Monroe Township; Monroe

3:22 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, North 32nd Street, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Navy Base

8:23 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Wesley Drive at Route 15 north, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

9:14 a.m.: outside investigation, Dougherty Drive, Lemoyne; West Shore

10:42 a.m.: fire police, Mill Street at North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

10:58 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

11:28 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, McCrea Road, Lower Mifflin Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Vigilant Hose

1:18 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Spring House Road, Shippensburg Borough; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End

1:30 p.m.: auto accident, Lamp Post Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden

2:15 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden

4:52 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill

4:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

5:15 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Burd Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

5:41 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Hillside Road at Fieldstone Drive, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

5:45 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Market Street at North 33rd Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

6:50 p.m.: fire police, I-81 off-ramp at Lowther Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

7:12 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, North Locust Point Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

10:31 p.m.: structure fire, Lisburn Road, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden

10:58 p.m.: gas leak, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

