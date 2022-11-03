Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 2

Wednesday, Nov. 2
1:18 a.m.: structure fire, Big Spring Road, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose, Penn Township
1:54 a.m.: structure fire, Teaberry Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Shermans Dale, North Middleton
7:37 a.m.: structure fire, Hill Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen, Union
8:48 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Peregrine Way, Hampden Township; Hampden
9:45 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Thrush Drive, Dickinson Township; Citizen
10:00 a.m.: auto accident, Poplar Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
10:12 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Allendale Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
10:16 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Shearer Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:20 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Second Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore
1:22 p.m.: fire police, Lutztown Road at Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, New Kingstown, Citizen
2:08 p.m.: auto accident, Ridge Hill Road at Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
2:53 p.m.: fire police, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
3:55 p.m.: fire police, Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle; Union
4:18 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Larken Lane, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
4:43 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Dickinson Avenue, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
9:42 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Trindle Road at St. John's Church Road, Hampden Township; Camp Hill, Hampden
9:52 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Crooked Stick Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden, Navy Base
10:59 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Fern Avenue, North Middleton Township; North Middleton