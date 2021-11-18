 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 17

Wednesday, Nov. 17

5:15 a.m.: structure fire, Deerfield Commons, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End

8:03 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

8:53 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Pomfret Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:18 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wertzville Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

10:38 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base

10:55 a.m.: auto accident, Ridge Road at North 21st Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

11:45 a.m.: auto accident, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:02 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

12:17 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Penn Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:21 p.m.: auto accident, South Tenth Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

1:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Penn Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:31 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden

2:37 p.m.: fire police, Interstate 81 north, Hampden Township; Hampden

3:19 p.m.: pedestrian struck, North Orange Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:21 p.m.: pedestrian struck, West King Street at North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End, Life Lion

6:39 p.m.: vehicle fire, Route 581 west, Hampden Township; Hampden

8:26 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Kensington Square, Hampden Township; Hampden

