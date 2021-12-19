Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 17-18

Friday, Nov. 17
12:30 a.m.: pedestrian struck, Interstate 81 north, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Yetter Court, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
6:03 a.m.: auto accident, Herman Drive at West Lisburn Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
8:15 a.m: structure fire, Scenery Drive, Silver Spring Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
11:00 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
11:26 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
12:42 p.m.: auto accident, Buckingham Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
1:13 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Stone Run Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
1:41 p.m.: auto accident, East Penn Drive at Magaro Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
1:48 p.m.: auto accident, South Third Street at Herman Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore
3:13 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Brandy Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden
4:05 p.m.: carbon monoxide problem, Rufus King Court, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
4:31 p.m.: gas leak, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:15 p.m.: outside investigation, Ritner Highway, North Newton Township; South Newton
5:29 p.m.: auto accident, Route 15 north, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill
9:38 p.m.: outside investigation, Ritner Highway, South Newton Township; South Newton
Saturday, Nov. 18
5:09 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Freight Street, Hampden Township; Hampden
6:17 a.m.: vehicle fire, 2nd Street at State Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
6:51 a.m.: pedestrian struck, State Street at South Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
9:10 a.m.: structure fire, West Locust Street, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
9:48 a.m.: structure fire, Park Hills Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
10:47 a.m.: fire police, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:57 p.m.: auto accident, Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
7:08 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:23 p.m.: structure fire, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
11:46 p.m.: vehicle fire, Route 15 north at Route 581 east, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill