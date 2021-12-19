 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 17-18

Friday, Nov. 17

12:30 a.m.: pedestrian struck, Interstate 81 north, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Yetter Court, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

6:03 a.m.: auto accident, Herman Drive at West Lisburn Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

8:15 a.m: structure fire, Scenery Drive, Silver Spring Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown

11:00 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

11:26 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

12:42 p.m.: auto accident, Buckingham Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

1:13 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Stone Run Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

1:41 p.m.: auto accident, East Penn Drive at Magaro Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

1:48 p.m.: auto accident, South Third Street at Herman Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore

3:13 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Brandy Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden

4:05 p.m.: carbon monoxide problem, Rufus King Court, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden

4:31 p.m.: gas leak, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:15 p.m.: outside investigation, Ritner Highway, North Newton Township; South Newton

5:29 p.m.: auto accident, Route 15 north, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill

9:38 p.m.: outside investigation, Ritner Highway, South Newton Township; South Newton

Saturday, Nov. 18

5:09 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Freight Street, Hampden Township; Hampden

6:17 a.m.: vehicle fire, 2nd Street at State Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

6:51 a.m.: pedestrian struck, State Street at South Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

9:10 a.m.: structure fire, West Locust Street, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden

9:48 a.m.: structure fire, Park Hills Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

10:47 a.m.: fire police, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:57 p.m.: auto accident, Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

7:08 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:23 p.m.: structure fire, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore

11:46 p.m.: vehicle fire, Route 15 north at Route 581 east, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

