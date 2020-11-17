Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 16

Monday, Nov. 16
3:48 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Crossroad School Road, West Pennsboro Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose
9:32 a.m.: structure fire, West Pine Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union
11:08 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Prospect Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
12:24 p.m.: electrical hazards, West Lisburn Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
1:47 p.m.: auto accident, South Locust Point Road, Monroe Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, New Kingstown
9:44 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East Louther Street, Carlisle; Union
