Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 16

Tuesday, Nov. 16

8:39 a.m.: auto accident, G Street at Carlisle Springs Road, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:19 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cavalry Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

11:22 a.m.: gas leak, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

11:53 a.m.: outside investigation, South Pitt Street, Carlisle; Union

1:35 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Fletcher Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks

2:26 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Westminster Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:13 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Spring Road, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale, North Middleton

5:15 p.m.: vehicle fire, Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:04 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

6:05 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Lawn Circle, Wormleysburg; West Shore

6:13 p.m.: brush fire, Kost Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

7:23 p.m.: outside investigation, Sussex Drive, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:24 p.m.: auto accident, Sample Bridge Road at Sunset Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

8:34 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, College Hill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

