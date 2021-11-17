Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 16

Tuesday, Nov. 16
8:39 a.m.: auto accident, G Street at Carlisle Springs Road, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:19 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cavalry Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
11:22 a.m.: gas leak, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
11:53 a.m.: outside investigation, South Pitt Street, Carlisle; Union
1:35 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Fletcher Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks
2:26 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Westminster Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:13 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Spring Road, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale, North Middleton
5:15 p.m.: vehicle fire, Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:04 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
6:05 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Lawn Circle, Wormleysburg; West Shore
6:13 p.m.: brush fire, Kost Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
7:23 p.m.: outside investigation, Sussex Drive, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:24 p.m.: auto accident, Sample Bridge Road at Sunset Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
8:34 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, College Hill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue