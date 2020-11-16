Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 15

Sunday, Nov. 15
4:11 a.m.: outside investigation, Westminster Drive, South Middleton Township; Union
9:58 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Kuhn Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
10:02 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Sporting Hill Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
1:38 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, South Newton
12:58 p.m.: auto accident, West High Street, Carlisle; Enola, UNion, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:10 p.m.: structure fire, Adams Street, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
3:10 p.m.: inside investigation, York Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:44 p.m.: auto accident, Firehouse Road at Ritner Highway, South Newton Township; South Newton
4:18 p.m.: storm property damage, Neil Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
4:43 p.m.: auto accident, Kline Road at Walnut Bottom Road, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
4:49 p.m.: tree down, Walnut Bottom Road at Montsera Road, Dickinson Township; Penn Township, Vigilant Hose
5:18 pm.: nonstructure incident, West Yellow Breeches Road, Dickinson Township; Penn Township
5:29 p.m.: tree down, Hot Point Avenue at Middle Spring Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
5:35 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Cornman Drive, Penn Township; Penn Township
5:37 p.m.: tree down, Creek Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
5:48 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
5:51 p.m.: tree down, Hershey Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
5:51 p.m.: tree down, East King Street at Ritner Highway, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
6:09 p.m.: tree down, Doubling Gap Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Upper Frankford
6:15 p.m.: tree down, Shughart Road at York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
6:17 p.m.: tree down, Burnt House Road at West Old York Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
6:18 p.m.: tree down, Market Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
6:30 p.m.: auto accident, Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:02 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Pine Road, Dickinson Township; Penn Township
7:47 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Scarsdale Drive at Neponsit Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
7:21 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Conway Heath, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
7:46 p.m.: auto accident, Creek Road at Bloserville Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose
7:47 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Riverview Road at Walnut Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
8:00 p.m.: structure fire, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:18 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Hoover Road at North Old Stonehouse Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
9:09 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:44 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
