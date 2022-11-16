Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 15

Tuesday, Nov. 15
4:11 a.m.: outside investigation, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
9:57 a.m.: structure fire, Market Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
11:02 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
11:35 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Allendale Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
2:04 p.m.: structure fire, East Lisburn Road, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Lisburn
3:21 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Lancelot Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
3:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, K Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:10 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:24 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Vigilant Hose
4:38 p.m.: auto accident, Kline Road at Ritner Highway, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
4:54 p.m.: outside investigation, East Beale Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
5:00 p.m.: auto accident, Burnt House Road at Creekview Drive, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:38 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Good Hope Road at Creekview Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:45 p.m.: fire police, Route 15 south, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
5:57 p.m.: electrical hazards, Country Club Place East, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
6:01 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
6:11 p.m.: electrical hazards, Cornell Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
6:46 p.m.: electrical hazards, Meadow Drive, Wormleysburg; West Shore
7:16 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Good Hope Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:46 p.m.: electrical hazards, Orrs Bridge Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:46 pm.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
8:10 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Stephen Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola
8:14 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Grahams Woods Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
9:51 p.m.: brush fire, Arcona Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Lisburn
11:32 p.m.: electrical hazards, Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, New Kingstown