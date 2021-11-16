 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 15

  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Monday, Nov. 15

8:05 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, West Pomfret Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:19 a.m.: structure fire, 2nd Street, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

11:02 a.m.: structure fire, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Hampden, Navy Base

11:24 a.m.: auto accident, Oakville Road at Newville Road, North Newton Township; South Newton

11:40 a.m.: electrical hazards, Sheffield Avenue at Stumpstown Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

1:17 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Fleming Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

1:25 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Circle Drive, Middlesex Township; Monroe, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:46 p.m.: gas leak, Herman Avenue, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

5:26 p.m.: auto accident, South Filbert Street at East Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg, Hampden

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Michelle Wu sworn in as Boston Mayor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News