Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 13

Sunday, Nov. 13

8:41 a.m.: auto accident, Wesley Drive at Route 15 south, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

1:52 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North York Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

2:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gibson Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:48 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:25 p.m.: auto accident, South 32nd Street at Route 581 west, Camp Hill; Camp Hill, Hampden

7:30 p.m.: brush fire, Ridge Road at Fegley Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

8:23 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 south, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill

9:14 p.m.: gas leak, Inverness Drive, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base

11:01 p.m.: vehicle fire, Bali Hai Road, Silver Spring Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown

