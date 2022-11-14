Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 13

Sunday, Nov. 13
8:41 a.m.: auto accident, Wesley Drive at Route 15 south, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
1:52 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North York Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
2:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gibson Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:48 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:25 p.m.: auto accident, South 32nd Street at Route 581 west, Camp Hill; Camp Hill, Hampden
7:30 p.m.: brush fire, Ridge Road at Fegley Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
8:23 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 south, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
9:14 p.m.: gas leak, Inverness Drive, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base
11:01 p.m.: vehicle fire, Bali Hai Road, Silver Spring Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown