Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 13-14

Friday, Nov. 13
3:11 a.m.: nonstructure incident, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
7:17 a.m.: vehicle fire, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
10:24 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
11:49 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Salem Church Road, Hampden Township; Hampden, Newburg-Hopewell
1:15 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Shippensburg Road at Milesburgn Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
1:42 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike at Silver Spring Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
2:00 p.m.: auto accident, Lisburn Road at Carlisle Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
7:23 p.m.: landing zone, South Conestoga Drive, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
11:42 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Tory Circle, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
Saturday, Nov. 14
1:37 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, South Newton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose, West End
6:26 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:44 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:47 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
3:16 p.m.: auto accident, Lowther Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
3:27 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base
5:17 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Oneida Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, North Middleton
5:18 p.m.: chimney fire, Cavalry Road, North Middleton Township; North MIddleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:33 p.m.: auto accident, Harrisburg Pike at Cavalry Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
5:34 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South Washington Street, Mechanicsbrug; Mechanicsburg
5:55 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
7:16 p.m.: structure fire, Zion Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.