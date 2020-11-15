 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 13-14

Friday, Nov. 13

3:11 a.m.: nonstructure incident, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

7:17 a.m.: vehicle fire, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

10:24 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base

11:49 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Salem Church Road, Hampden Township; Hampden, Newburg-Hopewell

1:15 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Shippensburg Road at Milesburgn Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

1:42 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike at Silver Spring Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

2:00 p.m.: auto accident, Lisburn Road at Carlisle Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

7:23 p.m.: landing zone, South Conestoga Drive, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose

11:42 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Tory Circle, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

Saturday, Nov. 14

1:37 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, South Newton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose, West End

6:26 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:44 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:47 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

3:16 p.m.: auto accident, Lowther Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

3:27 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base

5:17 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Oneida Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, North Middleton

5:18 p.m.: chimney fire, Cavalry Road, North Middleton Township; North MIddleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:33 p.m.: auto accident, Harrisburg Pike at Cavalry Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

5:34 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South Washington Street, Mechanicsbrug; Mechanicsburg

5:55 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

7:16 p.m.: structure fire, Zion Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union

