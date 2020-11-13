Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 12

Thursday, Nov. 12
4:54 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Geneva Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
10:10 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Westminster Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:14 a.m.: auto accident, Allen Road at Commerce Avenue, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:18 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
4:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Independence Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
5:43 p.m.: auto accident, Lower Allen Drive at Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
6:09 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Lauer Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden
6:20 p.m.: structure fire, East Factory Street, Mechanicsburg; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base
7:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Industrial Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
