Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 11

Thursday, Nov. 11
3:06 a.m.: fire police, North Second Street at Elm Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore.
7:13 a.m.: automatic alarm, Mount Rock Road, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose.
7:18 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 northbound, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
7:55 a.m.: auto accident, South Third Street at Lowther Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, West Shore.
9:57 a.m.: auto accident, Hummel Avenue at South 10th Street, Lemoyne; West Shore.
11:39 a.m.: auto accident, East Louther Street at North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
12:13 a.m.: automatic alarm, Olson Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
12:29 p.m.: automatic alarm, 16th Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.
2:19 p.m.: automatic alarm, Eliza Way, Hampden Township; Hampden.
3:18 p.m.: auto accident, North Fayette Street at West King Street, Shippensburg; West End.
3:21 p.m.: automatic alarm, Lemoyne Drive, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore.
3:35 p.m.: automatic alarm, Sumner Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks.
5:47 p.m.: automatic alarm, Tyler Court, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
8:08 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Pine Street, South Middleton Township; Union.
8:36 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.
10:18 p.m.: electrical hazards, Sycamore Drive at McLand Road, South Middleton Township; Citizens.