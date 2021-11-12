 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 11

  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Thursday, Nov. 11

3:06 a.m.: fire police, North Second Street at Elm Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore.

7:13 a.m.: automatic alarm, Mount Rock Road, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose.

7:18 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 northbound, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

7:55 a.m.: auto accident, South Third Street at Lowther Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, West Shore.

9:57 a.m.: auto accident, Hummel Avenue at South 10th Street, Lemoyne; West Shore.

11:39 a.m.: auto accident, East Louther Street at North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

12:13 a.m.: automatic alarm, Olson Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

12:29 p.m.: automatic alarm, 16th Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.

2:19 p.m.: automatic alarm, Eliza Way, Hampden Township; Hampden.

3:18 p.m.: auto accident, North Fayette Street at West King Street, Shippensburg; West End.

3:21 p.m.: automatic alarm, Lemoyne Drive, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore.

People are also reading…

3:35 p.m.: automatic alarm, Sumner Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks.

5:47 p.m.: automatic alarm, Tyler Court, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

8:08 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Pine Street, South Middleton Township; Union.

8:36 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.

10:18 p.m.: electrical hazards, Sycamore Drive at McLand Road, South Middleton Township; Citizens.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Mexico mlitary base town with 27 occupied homes and post office for sale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News