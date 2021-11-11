Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 10

Wednesday, Nov. 10
2:35 a.m.: structure fire, Lindsey Road, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen, Union
11:23 a.m.: pedestrian struck, South Middlesex Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
1:41 p.m.: auto accident, Trindle Road at South 34th Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
2:08 p.m.: fire police, Railroad Avenue at East Vine Street, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown, Hampden
2:45 p.m.: outside investigation, Cedar Run Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
3:15 p.m.: vehicle fire, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
5:39 p.m.: fire police, Railroad Avenue at East Front Street, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown, Hampden
5:40 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Erford Road at West Glenwood Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
5:41 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shippensburg Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose
5:57 p.m.: auto accident, Valley Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
5:59 p.m.: nonstructure incident, York Road, South Middleton Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Citizen
6:06 p.m.: gas leak, North Spring Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End