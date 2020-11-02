Sentinel area fire calls for Nov. 1

Sunday, Nov. 1
1:57 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
7:51 a.m.: auto accident, Zion Road, Upper Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose, Newburg-Hopewell
8:04 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cumberland Parkway, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
8:06 a.m.: auto accident, Walnut Bottom Road at Kline Road, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
11:55 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:08 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Water Street, South Newton Township; South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose
12:27 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Bedford Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:58 p.m.: auto accident, Bernheisel Bridge Road, Middlesex Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
2:02 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Emily Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
4:11 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Green Hill Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro
4:47 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Windsor Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
4:54 p.m.: inside investigation, Allen Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
7:15 p.m.: gas leak, May Drive, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden
8:56 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Barnstable Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro
8:58 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Slate Hill Road at Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
9:31 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Wertz Run Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
9:37 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Sherwood Drive at Wertzville Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
9:43 p.m.: gas leak, West North Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:07 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Center Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
