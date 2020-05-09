Sentinel area fire calls for May 8

Friday, May 8
2:19 a.m.: auto accident, North York Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg.
4:09 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 Eastbound, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
6:44 a.m.: auto accident, West High Street/Conway Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
7:17 a.m.: first alarm structure fire, Green Hill Road, West Pennsboro Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship, Upper Frankford, Penn.
10:35 a.m.: first alarm structure fire, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
1:27 p.m.: automatic alarm, Sprint Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
1:36 p.m.: nonstructure accident, South Hanover Street/West Willow Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
3:40 p.m.: first alarm structure fire, North East Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
5:57 p.m.: automatic alarm, Senate Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.
6:55 p.m. first alarm structure fire, Newburg Road, Southampton Township; Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant, Cumberland Valley, West End Fire & Rescue.
