Sentinel area fire calls for May 8-9

Friday, May 8

2:19 a.m.: auto accident, North York Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg.

4:09 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 Eastbound, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

6:44 a.m.: auto accident, West High Street/Conway Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

7:17 a.m.: first alarm structure fire, Green Hill Road, West Pennsboro Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship, Upper Frankford, Penn.

10:35 a.m.: first alarm structure fire, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

1:27 p.m.: automatic alarm, Sprint Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

1:36 p.m.: nonstructure accident, South Hanover Street/West Willow Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

3:40 p.m.: first alarm structure fire, North East Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

5:57 p.m.: automatic alarm, Senate Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.

6:55 p.m. first alarm structure fire, Newburg Road, Southampton Township; Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant, Cumberland Valley, West End Fire & Rescue.

Saturday, May 9

9:01 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lisburn Road, South Middleton Township; Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End

10:27 a.m.: landing zone, Sterling PW, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

12:03 p.m.: auto accident with injuries, Third Street and Walnut Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen-Mount Holly

12:36 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Distribution Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union

2:29 p.m.: non-structure fire, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose

6:23 p.m.: non-structure accident, Sears Run Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

