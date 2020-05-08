Sentinel area fire calls for May 7

Thursday, May 7

8:35 a.m.: nonstructure accident, North College Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.

8:40 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 northbound, Lemoyne; West Shore Bureau of Fire, Camp Hill.

8:53 a.m.: auto accident, South Third Street/Lowther Street, Lemoyne; West Shore Bureau of Fire.

11:24 a.m.: auto accident, South Locust Point Road/West Lisburn Road, Monroe Township; Monroe.

11:42 a.m.: automatic alarm, Hunter Lane, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore Bureau of Fire, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.

1 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.

5:03 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Chestnut Street, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Naval Support Activities.

