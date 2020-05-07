Sentinel area fire calls for May 6

Wednesday, May 6
8:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
9:00 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, York Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:16 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Dauphin Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
11:03 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Carlisle Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
11:23 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Williams Grove Road, Monroe Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Shermans Dale, North Middleton
1:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North 29th Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
3:21 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Pine Grove Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
8:31 p.m.: vehicle fire, Hartzdale Drive at Slate Hill Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
9:54 p.m.: inside investigation, Market Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
10:03 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Autumn Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
11:47 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 76 west, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, New Kingstown, Union
