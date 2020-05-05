Sentinel area fire calls for May 4

Sentinel area fire calls for May 4

Monday, May 4

1:01 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:10 a.m.: water rescue, Valley Road, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland River Rescue

7:33 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Heishman Garden Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

8:30 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

9:56 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

10:07 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Poplar Church Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

11:15 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Sample Bridge Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

11:32 a.m.: wildfire and vehicle, South Middlesex Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union

11:35 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Linden Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

11:50 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

12:54 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Quail Hollow Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper ALlen

2:49 p.m.: pedestrian struck, South Pitt Street at West South Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:15 p.m.: fire police, Taylor Bridge Bypass at North 21st Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

4:25 p.m.: outside investigation, Wyrick Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose

7:15 p.m.: wildfire and vehicle, North Middlesex Road, Middlesex Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union

