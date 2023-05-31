Tuesday, May 30
6:32 a.m.: auto accident, Route 15 north off-ramp at Rossmoyne Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
6:43 a.m.: structure fire, Mountain View Road, Hampden Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Navy Base
7:45 a.m.: auto accident, Meadowbrook Road, Lower Frankford Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:39 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Tyler Court, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:49 a.m.: nonstructure incident, North Powderhorn Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
9:52 a.m.: structure fire, Yorkshire Drive, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:34 a.m.: auto accident, Noble Boulevard at Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:35 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Bedford Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:05 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:12 p.m.: auto accident, St. Johns Road at Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
9:31 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:38 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown