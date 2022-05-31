Sentinel area fire calls for May 30

Monday, May 30
8:04 a.m.: electrical hazards, College Park, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
10:21 a.m.: structure fire, River Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
10:24 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cumberland Parkway, Upper Allen Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
1:16 p.m.: gas leak, Second Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:18 p.m.: fire police, Beaver Avenue at East Shady Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
4:47 p.m.: outside investigation, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
5:17 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
5:43 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
10:21 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 west, West Pennsboro Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose