Sentinel area fire calls for May 30

Monday, May 30

8:04 a.m.: electrical hazards, College Park, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose

10:21 a.m.: structure fire, River Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

10:24 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cumberland Parkway, Upper Allen Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

1:16 p.m.: gas leak, Second Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:18 p.m.: fire police, Beaver Avenue at East Shady Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

4:47 p.m.: outside investigation, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

5:17 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

5:43 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

10:21 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 west, West Pennsboro Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose

