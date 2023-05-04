Wednesday, May 3
5:19 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
6:23 a.m.: nonstructure incident, North Fifth Street at Washington Terrace, Lemoyne; West Shore
6:57 a.m.: chimney fire, South 18th Street, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden
8:16 a.m.: fire police, Market Street at South Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore, Camp Hill
3:51 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle or bicycle, Gettysburg Road at Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
4:47 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Industrial Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:08 p.m.: structure fire, Nittany Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
9:27 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
9:36 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Lauman Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen