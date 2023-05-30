Monday, May 29
7:38 a.m.: nonstructure incident, North Middleton Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
11:42 a.m.: structure fire, Estate Drive, Mechanicsburg; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base
12:33 p.m.: fire police, Pine Grove Road at Old Railroad Bed Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township
1:02 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mount Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
1:38 p.m.: structure fire, Bayley Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:42 p.m.: auto accident, Longs Gap Road at Green Meadows Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
2:52 p.m.: outside investigation, Tower Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
4:10 p.m..: automatic fire alarm, North Prince Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
6:45 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Deerfield Commons, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
8:29 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South Second Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore
8:47 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:58 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
9:16 p.m.: brush fire, Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union
9:28 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North West Street at Lincoln Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:01 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Ritner Highway at Goodhart Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
10:57 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle or bicyclist, Wertzville Road at Conodoguinet Parkway, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
11:00 p.m.: electrical hazards, Sherwood Road, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
11:05 p.m.: fire police, North College Street at West North Street, Carlisle; Union
11:06 p.m.: brush fire, Allenview Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
11:40 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
11:52 p.m.: structure fire, A Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue