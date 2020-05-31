Sentinel area fire calls for May 29

Friday, May 29
12:28 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Co.
6:25 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, York County; Upper Allen
8:09 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Co.
8:21 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Naval Base; Naval Inventory Control Point
11:43 a.m.: auto accident with entrapment, West High Street and Belvedere Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:06 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Country Club Road and Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
1:24 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Konhaus Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
2:29 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Victory Church Road, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen-Mount Holly, North Middleton, Union
2:33 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Denison Circle, Dickinson Township; Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Co., Union
2:50 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Cascade Road and Andres Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
2:58 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Slate Hill Road and Lisburn Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
3:07 p.m.: fire police, Conodoguinet Parkway and Pleasant Grove Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
3:10 p.m.: nonstructure accident, McCormick Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
3:18 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Glendale Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
3:21 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Lisburn Road and Old Forge Road, Lower Allen Township; Lisburn
3:22 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Slate Hill Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
3:39 p.m.: fire police, York County; Upper Allen
5:45 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Herman Avenue, Lemoyne Borough; West Shore
6:09 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township
6:11 p.m.: pedestrian struck, East Pomfret Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:20 p.m.: auto accident, North College Street and West North Street, Carlisle; Union, Creekside
6:20 p.m.: auto accident, Centerville Road, Penn Township; Penn Township
7:10 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Denison Court, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:33 p.m.: nonstructure accident, West Yellow Breeches Road, Dickinson Township; Penn Township
8:26 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Millers Gap Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
8:43 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Fairground Avenue, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:03 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Carriage House Drive, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Naval Inventory Control Point
9:07 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Fairground Avenue, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:10 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, York County; Monroe, Citizen-Mount Holly
9:44 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Asper Drive, Monroe Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, New Kingstown, Citizen-Mount Holly, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:53 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Perry County; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Upper Frankford
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.