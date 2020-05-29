Sentinel area fire calls for May 28

Thursday, May 28
5:01 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Wentzel Avenue and A Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:00 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hunter Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
9:15 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Park Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen-Mount Holly
9:59 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Railroad Avenue, Hampden Township; Hampden
11:24 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Corporate Center Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
12:12 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Elizabeth Way, Middlesex Township; North Middleton
12:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
1:30 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Richard Lane, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
2:07 p.m.: auto accident with injuries, Interstate 81 south, Bernheisel Bridge Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
2:35 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Newville Road and McLures Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
5:55 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, South 31st Street, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
4:48 p.m.: auto accident with injuries, Route 15 south, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
7:06 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Co.
9:28 p.m.: first alarm structure fire, Salem Park Creek, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Co., Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Naval Inventory Control Point
