Sentinel area fire calls for May 28

Thursday, May 28

5:01 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Wentzel Avenue and A Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:00 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hunter Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

9:15 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Park Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen-Mount Holly

9:59 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Railroad Avenue, Hampden Township; Hampden

11:24 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Corporate Center Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

12:12 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Elizabeth Way, Middlesex Township; North Middleton

12:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

1:30 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Richard Lane, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

2:07 p.m.: auto accident with injuries, Interstate 81 south, Bernheisel Bridge Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

2:35 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Newville Road and McLures Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

5:55 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, South 31st Street, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

4:48 p.m.: auto accident with injuries, Route 15 south, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

7:06 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Co.

9:28 p.m.: first alarm structure fire, Salem Park Creek, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Co., Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Naval Inventory Control Point

