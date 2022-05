Sentinel area fire calls for May 27-29

Friday, May 27

5:15 a.m.: miscellaneous, Marlin Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

8:29 a.m.: commercial fire alarm, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore.

9:59 a.m.: miscellaneous, near South 32nd and Chestnut streets, Camp Hill; Camp Hill.

11:01 a.m.: commercial fire alarm, Big Spring Road, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose.

11:07 a.m.: miscellaneous, West Trindle Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown.

Noon: fire police, Hickorytown and West Trindle roads, South Middleton Township; New Kingstown, Union.

12:02 p.m.: commercial structure fire, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire and Rescue.

2:26 p.m.: small vehicle fire, near East High and North East streets, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire and Rescue.

3:39 p.m.: electrical hazards, Greason Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro.

3:44 p.m.: electrical hazards, Wildwood Lane, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose.

5:25 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Dennison Circle, South Middleton; Union, Carlisle Fire and Rescue.

8:08 p.m.: traffic accident, East Pomfret Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire and Rescue.

10:31 p.m.: traffic accident, near South Baltimore Avenue and Freedom Drive, Mount Holly Springs; Citizens-Mount Holly.

10:32 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden.

Saturday, May 28

4:07 a.m.: electrical hazards, Bernheisel Bridge Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown.

8:44 a.m.: residential fire alarm, Front Street, South Middleton Township; Citizens-Mount Holly.

9:35 a.m.: residential structure fire, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore.

3:56 p.m.: traffic accident, I-81 northbound, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

4:14 p.m.: traffic accident, I-81 southbound, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

4:29 p.m.: miscellaneous, Rana Villa Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

8:43 p.m.: outside fire, B Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

10:46 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

11:07 p.m.: fire alarm/carbon monoxide detector, Orchard Avenue, Upper Frankford Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford.

11:56 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, West Penn Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

Sunday, May 29

1:43 a.m.: traffic accident, near Rt. 581 westbound off-ramp exit 4, Hampden Township; Camp Hill, Hampden, Silver Spring.

5:42 a.m.: commercial fire alarm, South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizens-Mount Holly.

12:32 p.m.: fire alarm/carbon monoxide detector, Indian Creek Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden.

12:58 p.m.: fire police, near South Third Street and Bosler Avenue, Lemoyne Borough; West Shore.

2:34 p.m.: fire alarm/carbon monoxide detector, Pine Grove Road, Dickinson Township; Citizens-Mount Holly.

2:54 p.m.: traffic accident, near East First Street and Hilltop Road, South Middleton Township; Citizens-Mount Holly.

5:50 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Garden Parkway, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

6:28 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Richland Lane, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola.

8:42 p.m.: commercial fire alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

