Sentinel area fire calls for May 25

Tuesday, May 25
6:23 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Belvedere Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:14 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Southampton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
11:58 a.m.: auto accident, I-81 north, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:05 p.m.: gas leak, Belvedere Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:19 p.m.: nonstructure accident, I-81 north, Dickinson Township; Union
1:25 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Forbes Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks
2:55 p.m.: auto accident, Neil Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose West End
3:01 p.m.: auto accident, North Stoner Avenue at East Main Street, Shiremanstown; Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Mechanicsburg, Hampden
5:08 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 south, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
8:18 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 76 west, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown, Carlisle Fire & Rescue