 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel area fire calls for May 25
0 comments

Sentinel area fire calls for May 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Tuesday, May 25

6:23 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Belvedere Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:14 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Southampton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End

11:58 a.m.: auto accident, I-81 north, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:05 p.m.: gas leak, Belvedere Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:19 p.m.: nonstructure accident, I-81 north, Dickinson Township; Union

1:25 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Forbes Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks

2:55 p.m.: auto accident, Neil Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose West End

3:01 p.m.: auto accident, North Stoner Avenue at East Main Street, Shiremanstown; Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Mechanicsburg, Hampden

5:08 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 south, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill

8:18 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 76 west, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'What's that?' Baby giraffe discovers her shadow

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News