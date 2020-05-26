Sentinel area fire calls for May 25

Monday, May 25
6:37 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Sprint Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:07 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Joyce Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola
12:43 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Geneva Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base
3:55 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Barbara Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:34 p.m.: outside investigation, Touchstone Drive, South Middleton Township; Union
10:37 p.m.: auto accident, Torway Road at Myerstown Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
