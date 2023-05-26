Thursday, May 25
7:01 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Hillside Drive at Sutton Drive, Carlisle Borough; Union
8:44 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Louise Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
11:25 a.m.: vehicle fire, Airport Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
12:07 p.m.: electrical hazard, West North Street, Carlisle Borough; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:52 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden
2:39 p.m.: vehicle fire, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
3:31 p.m.: structure fire, Geneva Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base
4:02 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle/bicycle, 17th Street, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden
4:24 p.m.: auto accident, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
4:46 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East South Street, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:06 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
5:22 p.m.: auto accident, Neil Road at Cleversburg Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
6:12 p.m.: fire police, Allen Road at Commerce Avenue, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union
8:23 p.m.: rescue, Herman Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore
8:36 p.m.: elevator rescue, Newburg Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
9:03 p.m.: auto accident, Steelstown Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose, Newburg-Hopewell
10:57 p.m.: auto accident, South Sporting Hill Road at East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden